HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate held at 3.5% in August — tying the record low set in July — according to the state's Department of Labor & Industry (DLI).

At the time, June's 3.8% unemployment rate was Pennsylvania's lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for a single month dating back to January 1976. That record has since been beaten twice in as many months.

According to a DLI press release, the 3.5% August rate was down from 4.3% in August 2022 — a decrease of 0.8% over the past year.

Among Pennsylvania's civilian labor force, resident employment rose by 1,000 and unemployment fell by 6,000 in August, according to the DLI. The number of residents looking for work also increased by 1,000 last month.

According to the DLI, the number of non-agricultural jobs increased by 15,800 to reach a new record high of nearly 6.165 million in August — up from the previous record high of 6.15 million in July. In Pennsylvania, this was the eighth straight month that jobs have hit a new all-time high level.

The national average unemployment rate was 3.8% in August.