HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvanians are waiting for the results of counting after an election that drew large numbers of voters to the polls.

The voting Tuesday produced few of the glitches some had feared. But there is still a mountain of ballots to be counted in coming days amid national scrutiny.

All 18 of the state's members of Congress sought reelection, and at least 10 have won. Many other races, including the Legislature and row offices, haven't been resolved.

In a sign of the state’s importance, Democrat Joe Biden visited his hometown of Scranton on Tuesday and Republican Donald Trump called in to a northeastern Pennsylvania radio show with just hours left in the voting.

