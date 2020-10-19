ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3rd election in Pennsylvania.
Officials are urging citizens to cast their ballot in the notorious swing state.
In order to get your registration in on time, you'll need to make sure your application is complete.
Pennsylvanians have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, on the state voting website.
If you aren't planning to register online, residents can also deliver applications to their county voter registration office or send by mail, as long as the application is received by October 19.
The Pennsylvania Voter Services website is also recommending having your driver's license or PennDOT ID available for reference.
For registration to be approved, you must be a citizen of the United States at least one month before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania and your election district at least 30 days before, and at least 18 years of age on the day of the election.
The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 27.
Remember, there is a specific process to completing a mail-in ballot correctly.
Voters will want to carefully open the ballot package and double check to make sure there is a secrecy envelope included. Fill out the ballot, put it in the secrecy envelope, then put it in the outer return envelope and sign it before sending it back.