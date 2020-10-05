HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's site to apply for a mail-in ballot is down after an equipment failure that started Saturday.
"The outage is due to an issue with the contractor's equipment, and there is no evidence of malicious interference," said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, in a news release.
Officials say people who want to request a ballot can still print out a form to do it.
State officials say they're working as fast as they can to bring the service back up.
The computer system crashed Saturday night, and is affecting a number of state agencies, including the departments of State, Revenue and Human Services, and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Those websites still had notices about the outages on Monday morning.