Pennsylvania women make only about 80% of what their male colleagues do, and that gap became more severe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a coalition of state legislators who marked "Equal Pay Day" on Wednesday.
Women had to work from Jan. 1, 2020 through Wednesday to make as much as men doing the same job made in just 2020, according to state Rep. Lisa Shusterman, D-Chester and Montgomery counties.
"It takes about 15 months for a woman to catch up and earn what their male counterparts earned in the previous 12 months," Shusterman said during a virtual news conference.
The pay gap persists across jobs and experience levels, she said.
Shusterman said House Bill 821, a plan to strengthen Pennsylvania's equal pay law, would help close an annual gap of about $10,000. The legislation would prohibit pay based on gender, increase penalties for employers with unfair policies and create a commission to investigate disparities in compensation.
The COVID-19 pandemic and business shutdowns affected the livelihoods of women, particularly women of color, more than men, according to Amal Bass of the Women's Law Project, Philadelphia. When schools closed, many women had to stay home with children.
"It's women who have left the workplace to take care of their families," she said.
Rep. Tina Davis (D-Bucks County) said many women work in restaurants, hotels and other service jobs that were wiped out when pandemic shutdowns started last March. She compared job losses for women, combined with childcare responsibilities, to "a tidal wave."
Without legislation, women may need decades to catch up to men, said Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Philadelphia. Regardless of the career path, she said white men made more money than Black women. White male cashiers made $12.91 per hour, for example, versus $10.82 for Black women.
The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce has taken no position on the proposed legislation, but has made equal pay a priority for 2021, according to Brittney Waylen, vice president of government affairs.
"We support leveling the playing field," she said in a telephone interview after the news conference. The chamber's public policy committee will vote on an equal-pay statement in April, Waylen said.
Shusterman said only about half of men believe there is a gender pay gap. That's a challenge for passing legislation despite data on pay presented Wednesday.
"One more year and we're still talking about the same issues," Bullock, said.