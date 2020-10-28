Voting button

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - With six days until Election Day, Pennsylvania’s top elections official is urging voters who have a mail-in ballot to drop it off in person rather than mail it.

The deadline to apply for mail-in ballot passed on Tuesday. Voters applied for almost 3.1 million mail-in or absentee ballots, with about 2 million returned thus far.

Counties expect to need two or three days after Election Day to tabulate the vast majority of mail-in ballots, with expectations that many mail-in votes will not be counted by election night.

That could leave Pennsylvania’s presidential election result in doubt for days after polls close.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.