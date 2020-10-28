HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - With six days until Election Day, Pennsylvania’s top elections official is urging voters who have a mail-in ballot to drop it off in person rather than mail it.
The deadline to apply for mail-in ballot passed on Tuesday. Voters applied for almost 3.1 million mail-in or absentee ballots, with about 2 million returned thus far.
Counties expect to need two or three days after Election Day to tabulate the vast majority of mail-in ballots, with expectations that many mail-in votes will not be counted by election night.
That could leave Pennsylvania’s presidential election result in doubt for days after polls close.