HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state's Rainy Day Fund has reached a historic high of nearly $5 billion.

The Wolf Administration says the deposit for last year was the biggest yet, adding a little more than $2.5 billion.

That's a big increase from when Wolf took over in 2015, when the fund was sitting on $200,000.

The money is set aside in case of economic downturns or other unexpected needs.