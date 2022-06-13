The U.S. Senate now has a framework in place to address the recent rash of mass shootings.
A bipartisan group of senators announced Sunday the agreement, which includes an expansion of background checks to include juvenile records of gun buyers under the age of 21, as well as money for states to enact "red flag" laws.
Twenty senators released a statement calling for the bill's passage, including 10 Republicans, a sign that it would pass the 50-50 Senate.
Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is one of them.
He said on Twitter, "We can protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans while making our communities safer. This bipartisan agreement offers a path forward to achieving that."
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, tweeted he's encouraged by the deal.
"While we need to do more to close loopholes and keep weapons of war off our streets, this deal is an important first step," the tweet continued.