WASHINGTON - Senate Democrats came together to pass a massive economic bill.

They worked around the clock over the weekend to approve sweeping health care, climate and tax amendments.

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote Sunday afternoon.

The Inflation Reduction Act is considered to be the largest climate investment in U.S. history.

It addresses moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing corporations.

Pennsylvania's senators have a mixed response to the economic bill's passage.

Democrat Bob Casey says the package is fiscally responsible. He's confident it will lower health care and energy costs for families, while tackling the climate crisis.

Republican Pat Toomey calls the legislation a "reckless tax and spending spree." Toomey says he fears the bill will make inflation worse and hurt the economy even more.

The bill now heads to the U.S. House for approval.

It would then move to President Joe Biden's desk.

