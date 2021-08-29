HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Hurricane Ida was battering Louisiana with heavy rain, strong wind, and storm surge.
"We're certainly expecting the worst and hoping for the best," said Kurt Shelhamer, a technical search specialist with Pennsylvania Task Force 1.
Crews stationed south are anticipating the wrath of Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 storm made landfall off the Gulf Coast Sunday. Shelhamer, of Pottsville, is one of the 80-member task force from PA.
"We have hazmat specialists, medical specialists. We have a couple of doctors along to provide support for medical specialists so there is a lot of specialties down here with us right now," said Shelhamer.
It's an all-hands-on-deck approach from some of the best in emergency management from across the country. New Jersey's Task Force 1 is also deployed. Shelhamer is in Alabama where he awaits the call to action. It's only his second deployment with the task force.
"This is my first hurricane deployment, so I know there are certainly a lot of moving parts that need to go into effect. All of our logistics guys and all the components that we have that are down here do a great job of getting ready," said Shelhamer.
He specializes in technical search efforts which means he uses cameras and other technology to find people in need of immediate help.
"I believe it's going to be a wide area search. If there's any buildings damaged that we need to take a look inside, we can use our search cameras or our listening devices to try to see if there's anyone inside the building that we need to potentially make a rescue on," said Shelhamer.
Shelhamer is deployed for 14 days but expects it could be longer if Ida has plans to keep him there.