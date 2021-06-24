When Pennsylvania rolled out its new unemployment system at the beginning of June, officials said it was going to make the process 'faster and easier.'
For many, they say it's been anything but.
"Here is a system that affects – let's just say a million people and their survival - and you throw it online, deactivate all their safety valves and set them up in a deli in?" said Pam.
Pam, Mary, and Concetta are all school bus drivers in the Northampton Area School District.
They're not novices however, they have to file for unemployment every summer.
But now, they have no idea how to troubleshoot the system, and they can no longer get a hold of anyone for help, either online or over the phone.
"All human contact was wiped out," Pam noted. "Now, you call that number. I told you 2,930 calls between the hours of 7:57 and 3:39 pm and I could not get through."
Out of 70 drivers, they say only 10 have been paid.
"When you have to sit on the phone for 2 or 3 hours to talk to an answering service the person is on the other end that can't help you, how are you going have time to go look for another job?" asked Concetta.
"80% of this country's schools have a shortage of bus drivers. We have a shortage of bus drivers. Do you really want us to leave and get a different job just to get through till September?" Pam questioned.
In some instances, the new system reportedly doesn't even know what they do.
"When I got to employer, it asked us please your job duties as a fruit and vegetable laborer," Mary noted.
L&I did not return 69 News' request for comment, but has said in the past that it's working as hard as it can to fix issues.
L&I did put out a help sheet online, but people say that hasn't been much help either.
"If we can't get money soon, we have to do something to make ends meet," Mary commented.
Leaving all three women wondering if they have to give up a job they've loved for decades in order to get by.
"Once you get behind, you can't catch up," said Concetta.