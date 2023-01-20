HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has decreased to 3.9% in December, setting a new record low.

The U.S. unemployment rate also fell to 3.5 percent.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.6 percentage points below its December 2021 level and the national rate was down 0.4 percentage points over the year.

“Pennsylvania’s new record low unemployment rate of 3.9% is encouraging. Pennsylvanians are reentering the workforce, launching new careers and pursuing jobs that sustain their families. Opportunity abounds today for Pennsylvania workers,” said L&I Acting Secretary Nancy Walker.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 9,000 over the month. The employment count rose by 11,000 and resident unemployment declined by 1,000.