Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate candidates are front and center just ahead of Tuesday's midterm election.

The race is being watched by the eyes of the nation as it could determine the Senate majority.

Dr. Mehmet Oz campaigned at Flexicon in Bethlehem Township Sunday. on Over in Harrisburg, John Fetterman held a conversation with supporters. Both of them touched on what they see as key issues.

Dr. Oz raised concerns on crime.

"The crime issue to me is a catastrophe because no one feels safe anymore and that leaves a scar that's generational and we can do better," said Oz.

Fetterman brought up gun reform measures.

"It makes everybody safer and I fundamentally believe that make sure we invest as much in the communities and make sure that we increase, also fund the police and also fund more issues for mental health," said Fetterman.

The candidates touched on the economy. Oz mentioned concerns he said he has heard from seniors in the area on how taxes could impact social security checks.

"When you try to increase taxes in the face of inflation, you're taking away people's safety nets," said Oz.

Fetterman called inflation a major issue, saying it is a tax on working families and that it is very damaging.

"I also fundamentally believe that you really need a senator that really understands it and understands who it's really affecting and then you actually experience it themselves," said Fetterman.

Political analyst Terry Madonna said he believes the voter turnout numbers will exceed the 2018 midterm. He said this race could very well be decided by a small number of votes. Madonna said it's the the most expensive U.S. Senate race in state history.