Pennsylvania Monday unveiled its new system for buying hunting licenses.

The big change is you can now buy anterless deer licenses online.

The rollout was not without some hiccups. You must wait your turn to buy your license on the PA Game Commission's website.

The waits are lasting for hours as tens of thousands of people are logging on.

Some hunters did not want to wait online. So, they bought licenses in stores, after waiting in long lines there, too.

The PA Game Commission says the high demand caused the slowdowns with the system.