Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

 Commonwealth Media Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says a statewide sampling program doesn't indicate widespread contamination of drinking water supplies by a class of highly toxic chemicals used in products like nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam and fast-food wrappers.

Results show about one-third of more than 400 sites tested across Pennsylvania contained one of the chemicals, known collectively as PFAS. Two results were above the federal government’s health advisory level.

The statewide sampling began in 2019, and wrapped up in March. Studies have found “associations” between the chemicals and cancer, thyroid disease and other health issues, although state officials say their effects on human health aren't fully understood.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.