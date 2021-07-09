WEST READING, Pa. | Doctors are happy to see that Pfizer got the ball rolling on COVID vaccines, saying it was going to happen at some point.
But it doesn't look like a booster shot may be needed right this moment for those who are fully vaccinated, officials say.
COVID-19 booster shots may be part of our future however. The question is: when? If ever?
On Thursday, Pfizer announced plans to seek an emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a third, booster dose. A short time later, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a rare joint statement, saying that fully-vaccinated Americans don't need a booster shot at this time.
"We have variants that are merging. What they want to do is make sure their current vaccine is effective against those variants," stated Dr. Debra Powell.
Tower Health's Chief of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Powell, says it could be in another six to twelve months, when there will be more advocacy for booster shots.
"I think we will need a booster at some time in the future to cover the emergent variants that we haven't seen yet. So I'm glad that they're doing the work now," Dr. Powell noted.
The Delta variant of the virus has already torn through countries around the world, the FDA and CDC say people who are fully vaccinated are protected from variants, including Delta.
"I think the focus across the globe should be vaccinating people who have not been vaccinated yet because those people are really at high risk," said Dr. Powell.
The FDA and CDC went on to say they'll review any new data as it becomes available and that they are "prepared for booster doses, if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed."