Several states, including Pennsylvania, announced a preliminary agreement with a major opioid maker Tuesday night.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the deal alleges the pharmaceutical company Teva used deceptive marketing tactics and didn't follow monitoring requirements. Shapiro said the agreement would provide up to $4.25 billion to state and local governments.
Teva manufactures the drugs Actiq and Fentora, which are branded fentanyl products for cancer patients who have developed a tolerance to other opioids. Teva also manufactures a number of generic opioids, including oxycodone.
A multistate coalition alleges that Teva "promoted potent, rapid-onset fentanyl products for use by non-cancer patients, in addition to deceptively marketing their opioids by downplaying the risk of addiction." Teva is also alleged to have overstated the benefits of their opioids and encouraged the idea that signs of addiction are actually "pseudo addiction," which should be treated by prescribing more opioids.
The deal announced Tuesday is the result of a multistate investigation, led by Shapiro, into six manufacturers and three distributors for their roles in the opioids epidemic. That investigation previously led to a $26 billion agreement with Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson, and Johnson & Johnson.
The attorney general's office says full details of the Teva settlement are still under negotiation.