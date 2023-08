HARRISBURG, Pa. - The state's maximum value of individual educational grants will remain at $5,750 for the 2023-24 academic year, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) announced Friday.

According to a PHEAA press release, maintaining the current maximum was made possible by a 4.8% increase in funding for the PA State Grant Program and a fiscal code bill that will authorize the group to transfer money from a decommissioned scholarship program.