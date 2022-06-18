Generic fire truck

PHILADELPHIA - A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department died when a building collapsed while responding to a fire on Indiana Street this morning.

According to posts from the department on social media, two members of the department were trapped by the collapse on the 300 block of West Indiana Street.

The department says a 27-year veteran was pronounced dead at the scene while the other member was taken to the hospital.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says he is grieving with firefighters.

On its own social media, the Allentown Fire Department expressed sympathy for its fellow firefighters and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

It asked the public to keep the Philadelphia Fire Department in their thoughts as it mourns the loss of one of its own.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.