PHILADELPHIA - A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department died when a building collapsed while responding to a fire on Indiana Street this morning.
According to posts from the department on social media, two members of the department were trapped by the collapse on the 300 block of West Indiana Street.
The department says a 27-year veteran was pronounced dead at the scene while the other member was taken to the hospital.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says he is grieving with firefighters.
On its own social media, the Allentown Fire Department expressed sympathy for its fellow firefighters and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
It asked the public to keep the Philadelphia Fire Department in their thoughts as it mourns the loss of one of its own.