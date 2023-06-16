The Pennsylvania Treasury Department has issued a warning to the public about an email scam.

They say scammers are imitating the Pennsylvania Treasury Department with sophisticated phishing emails targeting Pennsylvanians.

"If you have doubts about an email claiming to be from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, here’s the most important tip: Do not click any links, and do not share any personal information. And always remember: Treasury will never seek personal information through an unsolicited email,” said Treasure Stacy Garrity.