AVOCA, Pa. (AP) - A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, killing the pilot.
Authorities say the crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport occurred around 12:35 p.m. Friday.
The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board, according to Jacob Schmitt, a supervisor at Luzerne County 911.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The T-6 Texan plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers team scheduled to perform at the Great Pocono Raceway Airport on Saturday.
A crew associated with the Skytypers is on its way to the airport.
No word yet on whether and how the crash will affect the airshow this weekend.
69 News reporter Bo Koltnow is headed to the scene and will provide updates on the 69 News afternoon broadcasts.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates throughout the day.