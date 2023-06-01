FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. - The FAA says one person died in Wednesday's plane crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, south of Harrisburg.

The Cessna 180 went down about 2:30 p.m. at the Harrisburg West/Interstate 83 interchange (Exit 242) in Fairview Township, York County, according to a turnpike spokesman.

The plane hit a utility truck on an off-ramp near Harrisburg.

A notice posted on the FAA website says the pilot died, and the passenger was seriously injured.

The occupant of a maintenance bucket truck that was struck by the plane was not injured.

Turnpike ramps in the area of the crash were closed for the on-scene investigation and cleanup.

The scene of the crash is located near the Capital City Airport, which is also situated in Fairview Township.