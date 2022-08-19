"He would throw stones at tin cans that he tied to a tree, and that is how he learned control with his throwing," said Harry Deitz.

How Shamokin-born Stan Coveleski pitched himself out of working in early 20th-century coal mines as a 12-year-old "breaker boy" and into baseball immortality as a Hall of Fame pitcher is chronicled in the book "Covey."

The book was written by the former Reading Eagle editor-in-chief and Shamokin native Deitz.

"He was a spitball pitcher, one of the few that were allowed to continue to throw a spit ball after it was outlawed prior to the 1921 season," he said.

The youngest of five kids, Coveleski played for four teams in his 16-year career. His best was with the Cleveland Indians, leading them to the 1920 World Series title. He pitched a shutout in game 7. It was Cleveland's last World Series championship.

"He actually pitched three complete games, 27 innings in games 1, 4, and 7, and allowed two earned runs in all those innings," Deitz added.

His .067 ERA is still a World Series record.

But Coveleski's wife died suddenly that same year. He was also on the field when teammate Ray Chapman was hit in the head. He later died from his injuries, the only death in major league history.

He would help the Washington Senators into the World Series five years later.

A statue and plaque are proudly displayed near his Shamokin gravesite. But Deitz says it's not enough, and doesn't want "Covey," as he called himself, to just fade into history.

"Know that somebody who has a difficult road ahead of them can still accomplish something and become very successful if they really put their mind to it," Deitz said.