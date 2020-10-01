HARRISBURG, Pa. - "Delivering the facts to the people. Anyone who opposes this is not one who wants to deliver the facts to the people of Pennsylvania." Republican State Rep. Gary Day goes on to say an election integrity committee will do that.
A House-only resolution would create a committee of five picked by the House Speaker. The committee would consist of three Republicans and two Democrats. The committee would have subpoena power for individuals and ballots and initiate legal filings to investigate the Nov. 3 election.
"Want to make sure everyone can vote and vote once," Day said.
This comes as the president continues to claim there's fraud involved in mail-in voting, casting doubt for some about the legitimacy of the election.
"There are systems in place already to do audits of elections," said Democrat State Rep. Peter Schweyer.
Polls show the president trailing Biden and Democrats outnumbering Republicans in mail-in ballot requests by 3 to 1 in Pennsylvania.
Democrat Peter Schweyer calls the committee a pre-election partisan power play with one goal.
"To give massive subpoena power they never had before and done for one reason only and that is to flip the election for Donald Trump," Schweyer said.
David Thornburg is the President and CEO of the Philadelphia-based Committee of Seventy, a non-partisan advocate for better government in Pennsylvania.
"This has to be a pure bipartisan effort," Thornburg said.
Thornburgh says he likes the spirit of the committee but says what this election needs is time. More time for counties to start processing the avalanche of mail-in ballots coming.
"That is not in the resolution and should be an urgent priority for all 67 counties right now," he said.
A vote on the committee was postponed due to a Republican House member testing positive for COVID-19. A vote is expected though by the middle of the month.