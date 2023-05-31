FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a small airplane on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, south of Harrisburg.

The Cessna 180 went down about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Harrisburg West/Interstate 83 interchange (Exit 242) in Fairview Township, York County, according to a turnpike spokesman.

One of the plane's occupants was flown to a hospital; the other was treated at the scene, the spokesman said.

The occupant of a maintenance bucket truck that was struck by the plane was not injured.

Turnpike ramps in the area of the crash were closed for the on-scene investigation and cleanup.

The scene of the crash is located near the Capital City Airport, which is also situated in Fairview Township.