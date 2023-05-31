FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a small airplane on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, south of Harrisburg.
The Cessna 180 went down about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Harrisburg West/Interstate 83 interchange (Exit 242) in Fairview Township, York County, according to a turnpike spokesman.
One of the plane's occupants was flown to a hospital; the other was treated at the scene, the spokesman said.
The occupant of a maintenance bucket truck that was struck by the plane was not injured.
Turnpike ramps in the area of the crash were closed for the on-scene investigation and cleanup.
The scene of the crash is located near the Capital City Airport, which is also situated in Fairview Township.
Information is still evolving, but @PA_Turnpike can report that at about 2:30 p.m., a Cessna 180, crashed on I-76 at Harrisburg West Interchange, exit 242. There were two occupants on the plane. One has been transported via helicopter, 2nd patient is being treated on scene. (1/2) https://t.co/AJpsCWr6Y4— Crispin Havener (@CrispinHavener) May 31, 2023