SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A local heart surgeon is throwing his hat in the ring for governor of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Nche Zama announced his campaign at an event Thursday night at the Shawnee Inn in the Poconos.
“For too long, Pennsylvania has been sick. Our economy, schools, and healthcare system have been broken for years while Harrisburg has been in a coma," he said in a news release. "As an ardent supporter of educational, technological, business and healthcare excellence, I am running for governor to lead the charge and address these and other ills confronting this great Commonwealth.”
Zama is a nationally recognized cardiothoracic surgeon, having worked at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg, Aria Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, York Hospital in York, and the Guthrie Clinic in Bradford County. He currently lives in the Poconos.
“Just like you, I see what is going on in Harrisburg. It’s broken," Zama continued in his statement. "Throughout my career, I have led high-performance teams to strive for excellence while embracing a patient-centered philosophy. We identify a problem, propose a solution, implement life-saving measures, monitor the results, and achieve success! As governor, I will lead the best teams to transform Pennsylvania into a globally competitive force that serves the people of this Commonwealth.”
He joins the 2022 race with Lou Barletta, the Republican Party's nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, and Joe Gale, Montgomery County commissioner.
Current Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is constitutionally term-limited.