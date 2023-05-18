DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa - It didn't feel like a stuffy news conference, but rather a rock show ready to start.

“We're making this a party now,” said Bret Michaels, best known as the frontman for the rock band Poison. "I wanna stage dive right out there and get this rolling."

Michaels was raised in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County and returned to the region Thursday to say he's throwing a party.

"We call this a celebration of all things Central PA. I go back to this, it's a celebration of the bands, the fans, the music,” said Michaels.

Michaels has performed around our region, from the Lehigh Valley to Berks and Schuylkill counties.

“You talk about all the different places when I say Central PA. You're talking about Reading, all these different communities,” Michaels said. “This is gonna be a hometown celebration."

Michaels says it's great to be back home as he is announcing plans for a rock show slated for the outdoor stage at Hollywood Casino in Dauphin County August 26th.

"It is an exciting feeling today, as you can tell, I'm both excited and it's a nervous feeling,” Michaels said. “Still got that feeling in my stomach of being excited."

The show will support veterans with two dollars from each ticket sold going to area organizations.

“All of our hometown heroes, not just our veterans, but our musicians. We are doing such a great give back to the community. They give back all the time. I give back and we're gonna donate a lot of that money right back into the community,” said Michaels.

A rock star ready to return to his roots, and perform for those with him from the beginning.

"It's like one big celebration of central PA on these grounds, on a place that me and my family came all the time and come all the time,” said Michaels. "It's great."