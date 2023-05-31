LEBANON, Pa. - Police in Lebanon County are investigating a shooting after two children and a teen were killed.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night in Lebanon City. Officials report they were called to the to the 400 block of N. 5th street for reported gunshots.

When police arrived they say they found 4 people with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were taken to hospitals where they later died from their wounds. The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The final victim, 33, underwent surgery and is currently recovering. Police say the victims were not all related.

In a press conference Wednesday morning Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello announced the ages of the victims as 8,9, and 19. All of the victims are male.

"As the Mayor I am heartbroken for our community. We do not want to see any gun violence in our city, and certainly, not among our children," Capello said during the press conference. "Typically Lebanon City's gun violence is low, especially compared to other cities in our nation. However, even one gun shots fired is one too many."

Officials believe the shooting was targeted and that multiple people were inside the home at the time. The shooting happened outside of the home, authorities confirm.

During the press conference, Chief Bret Fisher reported that a search warrant was issued on N. 9th street Wednesday. He says during that search, a person of interest in the shooting was taken into police custody on an unrelated matter.

No word on if police are searching for multiple suspects.

Capello continued to say the Lebanon School District has been made aware of the student deaths.

A statement being sent to parents from Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Arthur Abrom says:

"A young person’s death is always a heartbreaking and troubling event and the loss of a young life can have a profound effect on the student’s friends and classmates. It is important that we, as family members and educators, recognize this loss and offer assistance."

The letter continues to say the district staff has put a plan into place to help students deal with their grief, including having a Student Assistance Team, trained to respond in the event of a crisis. School Counselors are also on site for students.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department.

Reporter Jack Reinhard is working to learn more information and will have updates tonight on 69 News.