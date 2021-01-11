HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police who guard the Pennsylvania Capitol are working to be more visible and have been coordinating plans with other agencies to secure the building since a violent mob stormed and occupied the U.S. Capitol last week.
A Department of General Services spokesperson said Monday that efforts to ensure the safety of those working in the building and the protection of the complex began after the riot Wednesday that followed a speech by President Donald Trump.
General Services hasn't been contacted by anyone planning to convene at the Capitol, whether they want a permit or not.