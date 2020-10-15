BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania State Police said they won't charge a woman who was recorded by the wife of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor directing a racial slur against her at a grocery store.
In a release issued Thursday, the police said investigators concluded the woman's actions were a violation of state criminal law, but Gisele Fetterman and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman don't wish to see her prosecuted.
The woman followed as Fetterman retreated to her vehicle in the store parking lot, and was seen using a slur during a two-second clip that Fetterman posted to social media.
Gisele Fetterman said she'd prefer that the woman get assistance from social service agencies and other help.