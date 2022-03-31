LEBANON, Pa. - A police officer was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lebanon County Thursday.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Forest Street around 3:30 p.m. in the city of Lebanon for a domestic incident, officials said at a news conference Thursday night.
#BREAKING Lebanon Mayor confirms one Lebanon City officer is dead, two injured following a shooting in the 1100 block of Forest Street. More details at 10 PM. @69News pic.twitter.com/G9rjceg0KF— Tom Rader (@TomRaderTV) April 1, 2022
One officer is in critical but stable condition, and another officer is in stable condition, officials said.
The city police chief says a 34-year-old man involved in the incident is dead.
Neighbors had told 69 News they heard multiple shots near the 1100 block of Forest Street.
Authorities said they would provide more information at a news conference Friday.
69 News Reporter Tom Rader will have more on the story on 69 News at 10 and 10:30.