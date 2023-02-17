LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man and a woman stole thousands of dollars from Ulta Beauty stores in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Elkin Arley Rivas Gallego, 22, and Angy Dyanna Ramirez Linares, 32, both from Newark, New Jersey, were arrested Thursday and charged with retail theft, a third-degree felony.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, PSP troopers were sent to Ulta Beauty, located at 833 North Krocks Rd. in Lower Macungie Township, for the report of a theft of numerous items from the store, according to a news release from the state police.

State police say the pair entered the store pushing a baby stroller, with no baby inside. Once inside the store, they were seen taking multiple fragrance bottles from the shelves and placing them in the baby stroller, according to the state police.

They then left the store, police said.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the same people were at the Ulta Beauty in Berks County, where the Spring Township Police Department assisted PSP troopers with taking them into custody, according to the state police.

Spring Township police told 69 News that state police will execute a search warrant to potentially find more items from other locations.

They said approximately $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Lower Macungie store, and approximately $5,000 was stolen from the Spring Township store.

Spring Township police said they believe the pair are part of a multi-state ring involving stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Bail for both people was set at 10% of $25,000.