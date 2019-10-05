NORWEGIAN TWP, Pa. -Police are looking for suspects involved in a theft at a construction site where multiple pieces of equipment were stolen on Thursday.
According to a police report from the Schuylkill Haven Crime Unit, the suspects broke into a construction site located on the 700 block of Ann Street in Norwegian Township. The alleged suspects made off with over $5,000 worth of equipment. The site is operated by Happy Construction and Hayden Electric, said police.
Among the stolen goods were red Honda generators, a gasoline can, various power tools and 100 feet of copper wire, said police.
Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.