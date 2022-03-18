Saint Patrick's Day weekend is here, and officials are warning everyone to take precautions if you're going out to celebrate.
Police say they'll be patrolling for drunk drivers. They're advising everyone on the road to to be aware of the potential dangers.
They say DUI's can be prevented by having a designated sober driver with you.
"If you're going out to have beef stew tonight, make sure that somebody's drinking tea and not an alcoholic beverage and everything will be great. That's all we're looking for," said Sgt. David Bentz, with the Exeter Twp. Police Department.
Police also suggest ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft.