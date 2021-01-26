In Pennsylvania, the way the state Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth court systems currently function is through statewide elections for judges.
However, it's a system Republicans in Harrisburg are pushing to change.
"The constitutional amendment that the Republicans have moving through the legislature would put those appeals court elections to the voters out of districts," said Terry Madonna, political analyst and senior fellow for political affairs at Millersville University in Lancaster County.
Specifically, this amendment would impact seven districts for the Supreme Court, 15 districts for the Superior Court, and nine districts for the Commonwealth Court.
Republicans argue the state's population is not currently well represented.
"Four of the Democrats come from out Pittsburgh. One comes from Philadelphia," Madonna explained. "So a lot of Republicans who represent rural and small town Pennsylvania think the populace areas of the state dominate the Supreme Court."
Due to ethics restrictions, judges can't campaign, talking about specific issues that the court could hear.
Madonna says that makes it difficult for voters who sometimes vote for judges just based on political party. The change would be a rare move across the country.
"I don't know many states, if any, that pick them out of districts," Madonna said. "There's been a movement over the course of years to stop electing them and have a commission appoint them."
Madonna sees a merit selection system with an independent commission as a possible solution, although that also could be politicized.
If the amendment makes it through two consecutive sessions of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, it could be on the ballot for voters in the primary.
"It does look likely that this is gonna move ahead, and during the primary coming up, you get it," Madonna said. "The voters will have to make up their minds whether to support the amendment or not."