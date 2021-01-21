HARRISBURG, Pa. - The new census brings hope for some to correct a part of Pennsylvania's political system.
"We are hoping this time around there is some balance in place," said Carol Kuniholm of Fair Districts PA, a grassroots coalition working to end gerrymandering with redistricting. The once-a-decade redrawing of state and congressional voting districts should be at the top of everyone's minds.
"If the public doesn't pay attention you will have no say going forward because the ability to gerrymander now is so much better than in 2011," she said.
Gerrymandering, a term first coined in 1812, is intentionally redrawing voting districts in a way designed to keep one political party in power.
Whichever party is in control draws the voting maps. Republicans were in 2011.
Bucks County House Republican Wendi Thomas has a bill to increase public transparency of the process.
"These districts should be drawn in a fair way that represents the people and keeps our communities together, where they are together," she said.
Doing that fairly has been a source of deep political debate.
In 2018 the Pennsylvania Supreme Court redrew the state's congressional maps, ruling they were unconstitutional, but didn't address the state maps nor did it prevent gerrymandering from happening again.
Lehigh Valley Democrat Lisa Boscola has been pushing for an independent commission to draw the maps but admits there is no political appetite for it. She has a similar bill to Thomas's in the Senate.
"I think this year you will see a little more compromise between Democrats and Republicans compared to the last 10 or 20 years," she said.
"Republicans still control the state legislature but the difference this year, compared to 2011? A Democratic governor and a Democrat majority state Supreme Court offer balance to the process.
However, if not, those like Kuniholm will be pushing for fair districts.
"Reminding our legislators if you give us a bad map you will be facing legislation in every district in the state," she said.
The maps have to be drawn by the next primary election.