mail-in ballot generic

Disputes over Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots have the Trump campaign geared up for a post-election legal battle.

A Supreme Court decision allows Pennsylvania counties to accept mail-in ballots up until November 6, provided they were submitted by the Election Day deadline.

But, there's no guarantee those ballots coming in after Tuesday will count in the end.

The U.S. Supreme Court told the state to separate those ballots, pending possible legal challenges after Election Day.

President Trump slammed the decision on ballots, calling it "very dangerous" at a rally.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was rallying voters to drop off their ballots and deliver them in person Tuesday, so a clear-cut decision can be made.

Those who support the extension say it's needed because of the record number of mail-in votes and recent postal service issues.

After Trump's rally in Luzerne County Monday night, he tweeted criticism of the Supreme Court decision allowing mailed ballots received in the three days after the election to be counted.

He said it would "allow rampant and unchecked cheating and undermine our entire system of laws," and claimed it would "induce violence in the streets."

Twitter placed a label on the tweet calling the content disputed and said it may be misleading about how to participate in an election. It also prohibited the tweet from being retweeted.

On Facebook, the platform put a label on the post stating voting by mail has a history of trustworthiness.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.