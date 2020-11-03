Disputes over Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots have the Trump campaign geared up for a post-election legal battle.
A Supreme Court decision allows Pennsylvania counties to accept mail-in ballots up until November 6, provided they were submitted by the Election Day deadline.
But, there's no guarantee those ballots coming in after Tuesday will count in the end.
The U.S. Supreme Court told the state to separate those ballots, pending possible legal challenges after Election Day.
President Trump slammed the decision on ballots, calling it "very dangerous" at a rally.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was rallying voters to drop off their ballots and deliver them in person Tuesday, so a clear-cut decision can be made.
Those who support the extension say it's needed because of the record number of mail-in votes and recent postal service issues.
After Trump's rally in Luzerne County Monday night, he tweeted criticism of the Supreme Court decision allowing mailed ballots received in the three days after the election to be counted.
He said it would "allow rampant and unchecked cheating and undermine our entire system of laws," and claimed it would "induce violence in the streets."
The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
Twitter placed a label on the tweet calling the content disputed and said it may be misleading about how to participate in an election. It also prohibited the tweet from being retweeted.
On Facebook, the platform put a label on the post stating voting by mail has a history of trustworthiness.