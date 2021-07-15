ALLENTOWN, Pa. | PPL Electric Utilities announced that its customers have received more than $1.5 million in utility payments through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), and millions remain for eligible customers.
ERAP, a federal program administered by the state, is designed to help renters affected by financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides qualifying households with monetary assistance for monthly rent, utility bills, fees and past-due balances, officials say.
To date, more than 1,700 PPL Electric Utilities customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania have received assistance thanks to ERAP, according to PPL.
With additional resources still available to qualifying households, PPL Electric Utilities says it is continuing to encourage those who are eligible to apply.
“We have been working closely with our county partners to make it easy for our customers to find and get the assistance they need,” said PPL Electric Utilities Vice President of Customer Services Lori Mueller. “Our counties have the hard work of administering the overall program, but we are assisting them when and where we can to help alleviate stress for our customers. We want to get help to as many of our customers as we can before funding expires.”
It’s important to know that no bill is too large or too small to receive assistance through ERAP, officials stated.
To qualify, a household must be responsible for paying rent on a residential property and must meet the following criteria: one or more people within the household qualify for unemployment benefits, had a decrease in income or experienced other financial hardships due to the pandemic; the household can show risk of losing their home or apartment; and the household has an income at or below 80% of the county’s median income.
“We encourage our customers to explore their options under ERAP, especially those who have past due bills,” said PPL Electric Utilities Manager of Regulatory Programs and Business Services Melinda Stumpf. “Our team is committed to helping power our customers' lives."
PPL Electric Utilities says it offers additional bill help support for eligible customers, whether they own or rent their homes. These programs include: the OnTrack payment plan, budget billing, payment arrangements, flexibility in choosing a due date and Operation HELP, which is a fuel fund supported by donations from PPL Electric Utilities employees and customers.
For more information on ERAP, as well as how you can apply, and PPL Electric Utilities’ other bill help initiatives, visit the PPL website.
