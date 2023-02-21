ALLENTOWN, Pa. — PPL Corp. started sending corrected bills to customers Feb. 11 and that process "should be completed by early March," according to a company statement issued Monday.

The company also said that the main reason bills soared for some customers was the higher cost of electricity, not the estimated bills. Customers can cut their costs by shopping for prices and keeping track of their contracts.

The Allentown-based utility elaborated on the "technical issue" that led to some customers receiving incorrect estimated bills.

"The technical issue was a communications and data transfer issue," according to the statement. "Our billing system was prevented from accessing data collected by the meters in our customers' homes and businesses. Importantly, this was not related to the function of our advanced meters, which continued to record and communicate usage accurately. Rather, our billing system was unable to access this meter data for a period of time."

Before access to meter data was restored, PPL "had to issue many bills based on estimated energy use."

To resolve the problem, PPL said it has added monitoring processes to detect such problem and staff to oversee the systems.

The data-transfer issue was detected in mid-December, according to the statement. It affected bills sent from Dec. 20 through Jan. 9.

"Most customers have since received a bill based on actual electricity usage, and we are in the process of addressing all remaining customers," the statement said.

"Affected customers were charged for electricity delivery, but their supplier charges were inaccurate or in some cases missing," the statement said. In its Pennsylvania service area, PPL delivers electricity, which is provided by third parties.

Bills are broken down into delivery and supplier charges. Customers who do not choose to shop for a supplier receive a PPL default rate, which the company passes through without markup.

The company has apologized for the problem, waived all late-payment fees for January and February, and will not shut off power for non-payment through March 31.

Many customers assumed that higher bills were the result of PPL's estimates, but the company said the primary reason was the higher cost of power.

"It is important for our customers to know that neither the function of our meters nor the estimated usage were a primary driver of higher bills for most of our customers. The primary driver was energy prices. That's why we continue to encourage our customers to shop for the cheapest electricity price plan that works for them by visiting papowerswitch.com.

When reporting earnings Friday, Vincent Sorgi, PPL's president and CEO, said some third-party suppliers are "gouging" customers, particularly when introductory offers expire. Some suppliers then jack up prices, and unwary customers do not realize that until their next bill arrives.

Sorgi said the company is talking with state officials about ways to hold suppliers accountable. He said one solution would be for customers with expiring contracts to be switched automatically to PPL's default rate, which is 14.6 cents per kilowatt hour now. That is above some rates offered on papowerswitch.com, but many customers are paying more than the default rate, he said.

The PAPowerSwitch website is operated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC). To switch suppliers, customers need only their PPL account number and their address.

The PUC is investigating the billing problem.

PPL serves about 3.5 million customers. Shares in the utility traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL.

The closing price Monday of PPL was $28.81.