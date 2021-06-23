Crime typically spikes in the summer months, and recently the Lehigh Valley has seen a rash of shootings.
Nationally, mass shootings are weekly occurrences, but last weekend alone there were 10 mass shootings across 9 states.
President Joe Biden warning it could get worse.
"As we emerge from this pandemic with the country opening back up again, the traditional summer spike may even be more pronounced than it usually would be," President Biden stated.
The President is laying out what he calls a "comprehensive strategy" to curb gun violence, such as allowing states to use American Rescue Plan dollars for hiring law enforcement above pre-pandemic levels and using funds towards community violence intervention programs.
Despite his plan, Biden knows some of his strategies will come with push back, especially from Republicans.
"Folks, this shouldn't be a red or blue issue, it's an American issue. We're not changing the Constitution," Biden announced.
Some would argue he's trying to do just that, and infringe on people's second amendment rights. The President announced a zero tolerance stance on gun dealers who illegally sell weapons, and wants Congress to pass stricter background checks, liability for gun manufacturers and a ban on assault weapons.
"Talk to us responsible gun owners and hunters," Biden stated. "They'll tell you there's no justification for having a hundred rounds in a magazine of a gun."
Biden's also plan calls for Philadelphia to work with 15 other cities, to address rising gun crimes across the country.