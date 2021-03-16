CHESTER, Pa. - President Joe Biden visited Chester, Delaware County Tuesday to talk about the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.
"We found out that only 40% of the people who were in fact small businesses got in on the deal. You got very big businesses getting the lion's share of that money," Biden said.
The president says they reinstated an inspector general to oversee where the money is going and to make sure it is going to those who need it most.
The comments were made at Smith Flooring, a Black-owned business that qualifies for money under the American Rescue Plan. The business employs 12 people- 25 during the peak season - and says the money came at the right time.
President Biden not only said help is on the way for small businesses, but 85 percent of the people in the country will be get a $1,400 check, and the government is making sure vaccines are getting to minority groups who are hardest hit by COVID, but not able to get to traditional vaccination sites.
"That's why we put vaccines in community health centers, we have them in drug stores now, we're in mobile units," Biden said.
Biden also highlighted the fact that 100 million doses of the vaccine will be administered in the first 60 days of his administration.
The president is now saying he anticipates 150 million doses to be administered in the first 100 days of his administration.