PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - President Joe Biden unveiled his budget plan to trim nearly three trillion dollars off of the federal deficit over the next decade.

He made the pitch Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia.

The proposal calls for repealing tax cuts approved by President Trump in 2017 on people making more than 400 grand a year. It would also add a billionaires tax and increase the corporate tax rate.

Biden says some of these increases would help fund Medicare for another 25 years.

The plan also calls for restoring the child tax credit that was in effect in 2021, and it includes more funding for school meals and free preschool.

Biden says studies show kids who attend preschool are more likely to get a college degree, regardless of their background.

Republicans have spoken out against the proposal. They've vowed it will never see the light of day.

Biden says Republicans in Congress should also offer a budget to see where both sides disagree.