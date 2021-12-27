President Joseph Biden met virtually with his COVID-19 response team and the National Governors Association on Monday, pledging the federal government's support.
"If you need something, say something," Biden told the governors.
The meeting came as more cases of the omicron variant emerge in the U.S.
Biden repeated his message that it's a concern, but there's no reason for panic. He says the nation is in a better place now compared to the start of the pandemic.
"We're prepared, and we know what it takes to save lives, protect people and keep schools and businesses open," Biden said. "We just have to stay focused and continue to work together."
The president also addressed testing.
"Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do," he said. "We're doing it first."
He says more tests are on the way.
"Because of steps we have been taking to increase the number of authorized tests," Biden said, "we're now able to purchase 500 million at-home rapid tests to be sent to the American people for free when they request it."
The federal government is also working with Google.
"So you can now search 'COVID test near me' on Google to find a location," the president said.
Biden is also ordering the use of Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to help with COVID-19 testing, directing the federal government to use it to create and run test sites in coordination with state and local public health departments.
A memo says that's part of the administration's policy to fight and respond to the pandemic with the full capability of the federal government.
According to the memo, it'll get COVID-19 testing to places that need it the most through the assistance of FEMA, and the funding is fully reimbursable.