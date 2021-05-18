I voted sticker generic election
Tuesday is primary election day in Pennsylvania.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide.

Each municipality has its own races, but some of the big ones include Allentown and Bethlehem mayor.

Berks County will select nominees for treasurer, coroner and Common Pleas judge.

There are also four statewide questions on the ballot, two of which involve how the governor handles disaster emergency declarations.

After polls close, 69 News Election Central coverage airs beginning at 9 p.m. on 69 WFMZ-TV and at WFMZ.com

