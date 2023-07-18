Private equity firms have bought into housing and service businesses. Now, they are going after suburban lawns.

HCI Equity Partners sees a lot of potential "green" in yards, and has invested in Grasshopper Lawns, which serves eastern Pennsylvania. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based on HCI's announcement, there will be more transactions to come in an industry with lots of small, owner-operated businesses, many that consist of a truck, a couple mowers and an edge trimmer. The firm sees steady cash flow, along with growing demand for lawn work.

The deal is HCI's first in a bid "to consolidate companies in the highly fragmented market of residential lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services and pest control," the firm said in a statement.

HCI Principal Nate Novak said the opportunity is clear. Lawn care "has a route-based recurring service model with a growing, resilient customer demand for services, in a large and very fragmented market, making it a strong candidate for aggressive M&A (mergers and acquisition) consolidation."

Grasshopper, based in Larksville, Luzerne County, is just a start for HCI. The business serves eastern Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh Valley.

Family leadership will continue at Grasshopper. Michael Kravitsky IV will play a consulting role, and Michael Kravitsky V will run day-to-day operations. Kravitsky IV said the transaction with HCI will help Grasshopper accelerate growth. Grasshopper was incorporated in 1985 and has more than 20 employees, according to the company's website.

HCI Equity, based in Washington, D.C., invests in "growth-oriented, independently owned manufacturing, service and distribution companies," according to its website. It invests $15 million to $75 million per investment, either upfront or over time. It has invested in furniture companies, delivery services, roofing and other industries.

Private equity firms raise funds from investors and buy companies, or stakes in companies, that may benefit from expansion or changes in operations.