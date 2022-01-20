HARRISBURG, Pa. - Older and disabled Pennsylvanians are encouraged to apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2021.
The Department of Revenue made the recommendation Thursday, saying assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
Eligible applicants are encouraged to visit mypath.pa.gov to electronically submit their applications.
"Last year, we saw thousands of eligible residents take advantage of the easy-to-use myPATH filing option to submit their rebate applications," Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. "Filing online saves you a trip to the mailbox and the costs of mailing in a paper application. If you know anyone who might be eligible, please encourage them to visit mypath.pa.gov to fill out an application. We want to do everything that we can to ensure that everyone who is eligible receives this vital assistance."
How to Apply
After checking eligibility requirements, you can file your rebate application online by visiting mypath.pa.gov.
Applicants will be asked to provide specific information on their income and rent/property taxes.
The Department of Revenue says applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year.
Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2021 and meet all other eligibility criteria.
Applicants who still wish to file a paper application form may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms and related information on the Department of Revenue's website or by calling 1-888-222-9190.
Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1.