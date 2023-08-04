SCRANTON, Pa. – A program that offers rebates on property taxes and rent for older Pennsylvanians and other eligible groups was officially expanded Friday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law an expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, which provides relief to Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older who own or rent their homes.

Shapiro's administration says this is the first time the PTRR program has been expanded since 2006, and it will benefit nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvania seniors and double rebates for many of the 400,000 Pennsylvanians who already qualify.

The new law:

Increases the income cap from $35,000 to $45,000 for homeowners.

for homeowners. Increases the income cap from $15,000 to $45,000 for renters.

for renters. Automatically increases the income cap to grow with inflation , beginning in claim year 2024.

, beginning in claim year 2024. Increases the maximum rebate from $650 to $1,000.

"After more than 17 years, this bill provides a crucial update to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program that will finally ensure more of our seniors get the relief they need," Shapiro said during his visit to the United Neighborhood Center in Scranton. "This bill, which passed with bipartisan support, proves we can come together for our seniors, and give them the relief they need to improve their quality of life."

According to the state website, the PTRR program is one of five supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Since the program's 1971 inception, eligible Pennsylvanians have received more than $7.6 billion in property tax and rent relief. The rebate program also receives funding from slots gaming.