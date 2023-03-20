HARRISBURG, Pa. - A bill proposed by a Lehigh Valley lawmaker would bring more state money to some communities in our area.

State Rep. Robert Freeman, who represents part of Northampton County, introduced a bill that would give special financial assistance to municipalities with a large amount of tax-exempt properties.

Tax-exempt properties include colleges, nonprofit medical facilities, government offices and state game lands.

Freeman, a Democrat, says they are often significant employers and important assets for the area, but are sometimes financial burdens since they don't pay property taxes to their host municipality.

The proposed state law would compensate towns, cities and townships with 15% or more of their total assessed property value as tax-exempt. The money would come from the state's current 18% liquor tax, known as the Johnstown Flood Tax.

Freeman said the legislation would provide significant funding to Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Fountain Hill and others. Those areas are host to large hospital and medical facility campuses.

The proposal, deemed House Bill 451, was referred to the Pennsylvania House Local Government Committee.