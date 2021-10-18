HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf revealed a four-bill package Monday aimed at further strengthening protections for students and combat sexual assaults on campuses.
The governor was joined at a news conference about his legislation by students, legislators and the national leader of It’s On Us, a movement fighting against sexual assault on college campuses for both men and women.
The governor’s package includes four bills.
One bill, if passed, would be a 'yes means yes' law that requires all postsecondary institutions to have policies with clear standards of what is and is not consent, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Schools also must have sexual violence awareness programs and agreements with local rape crisis centers and domestic violence programs so survivors get the academic, living and other accommodations that can help them stay in school, the governor's office said.
A second bill aims to strengthen protections for victims of on-campus crime by requiring the schools to inform victims of their rights and services and to provide protective accommodations or protective measures, if requested by the victim.
Another bill aims to teach middle and high school students to know and prevent dating violence, sexual assault, sexual harassment and stalking. While the Crime Victims Act outlines requirements for expelling a student for an assault on school grounds, the bill requires schools to provide preventative education for students in grades 7-12. The governor's office said this will help students to recognize and stop harmful and dangerous behaviors, relationships and situations, and better prepare young people before they arrive on college campuses.
The governor's proposed package would also create a task force to study sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking in grades 6-12 and postsecondary institutions. The Joint State Government Commission would conduct the study to better understand student experiences and improve response efforts.
“We have made a lot of progress in combatting sexual violence and harassment in schools, but we need to do more to ensure all of our students are safe,” said Gov. Wolf. “These four legislative proposals are the next step to preventing assaults and violence and ensuring victims get the help they deserve."
The first several weeks of the fall semester is commonly referred to as the “Red Zone” when sexual assault increases, especially among freshman women, the governor's office said.
According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 418,000 victims of sexual violence under age 18 in Pennsylvania. Nationwide, one in three female victims experience rape between the ages of 11 and 17 and one in four male victims experiencing rape before the age of 10.