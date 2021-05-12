PA AG Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro testifies virtually before the Senate Appropriations Committee on April 7, 2021.

 Image courtesy of Senate Republican Caucus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is looking into a breach of COVID-19 contact tracing data that may have compromised private information of some 72,000 people.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday that investigations have begun “on multiple fronts,” but he declined to elaborate.

The state Health Department disclosed two weeks ago that employees of contact tracing vendor Insight Global ignored security rules and created unauthorized documents outside the state’s secure computer systems. Insight Global has acknowledged mishandling sensitive information and apologized.

The state has paid Insight Global about $28.7 million since March 2020.

